Andrew “Andy” Slater, 87, of Landisville, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Clydebank, Scotland, he was the son of the late Alexander and Christina Cameron Slater. He was the loving husband of the late Kathleen McLaughlin Slater who died in 2016. Andy received a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering in Scotland; and later served as a member of the British Army in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Corps. In his early years Andy worked as an industrial engineer in the ship building industry in Scotland helping to build the QE2 British Ocean Liner; following his move to America he was employed as an Industrial Engineer for a number of manufacturing companies throughout South Central Pennsylvania. He was a member of Manheim VFW Post 5956. Andy was proud of his Scottish heritage, and he enjoyed playing the bagpipes. He was also known for making beautiful sets of bagpipes.
Surviving are two daughters: Amanda Antes, Fiona wife of Kelly Matthews, both of Manheim, two sons: Alexander Slater of Lancaster, Andrew husband of Shari Slater, Liverpool, 16 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are two daughters: Christina Slater and Lorna Braun.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Andy’s Graveside Service at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim, on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
