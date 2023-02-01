Andrew "Andy" Alan Sechrist, 49, of Lancaster, died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at home after a life-long struggle with mental illness.
Andy experienced depression, anxiety, and obsessions for most of his life and tried every means he could think of to heal. He was so much more than his illness, however. He had a tender heart for people and animals-he hugged often and loved close contact with the people and pets he cared about. He was quite silly and playful and liked to tease-especially his father. He had a passion for nature and was happiest when hiking or rappelling in beautiful places. He had a brilliant and analytical mind which helped him solve a technical problem, explain abstract concepts, or offer the perfect advice to a friend in need with equal ease.
Andy loved to learn and spent most of his life in school. He earned a BA in psychology from Millersville University, an AS in geospatial technology from Harrisburg Area Community College, a BS in wildlife science from Oregon State University, and an MS in environmental sustainability from the University of South Dakota, with a GPA of 4.0 across the board.
For the past five years he worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior across Washington, Nevada, Montana, and Wyoming, and was certified to fight wildfires, combating invasive plants, and supporting wildlife such as bats, mussels, foxes, and sage grouse. He educated visitors at Fort Laramie, Pompeys Pillar, Mount Rainier, and Lake Mead on the historical, cultural, and natural significance of the sites, and took oaths from children to certify them as Junior Rangers.
He traveled all over the Western states in his '96 Civic, hiking our national parks and soaking in their beauty; his favorites included the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Lassen Volcanic Park. In 2005 and 2013 he volunteered at Mission Wolf in Colorado which were pivotal experiences that guided him toward working to protect and save wild things.
Andrew is survived by a family who adored him and whom he cherished: his parents, H. Alan and Nancy Rogers Sechrist, sister, Amy Sechrist and her partner, David Lim, and his brother, Owen Sechrist, all from Lancaster, as well as much-loved friends and a large and caring extended family. He is preceded in death by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many beloved dogs and pets.
The family will hold a Celebration of Andy's life outside when the weather is warm. In addition, his dear friend, Jodi Good, is hosting a memorial service to remember and celebrate him on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at The Lancaster Friends Quaker Meeting House located at 110 Tulane Avenue, Lancaster, PA. All are welcome to attend.
Donations in Andy's memory can be made to the Wolf Sanctuary of PA, 465 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
