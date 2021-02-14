Andrew A. Chappory, 87, of East Hempfield Twp., passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 of natural causes. Born in New York and raised in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Albert L. Chappory and Catherine (Nemitz) DiOrio, and the step son of the late Pasquale DiOrio. Andy was the beloved husband of the late Sylvia M. (Kirsch) Chappory who passed in 2002, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.
Andy was a 1952 graduate of Hanover High School, Hanover Twp. He briefly worked at Nabisco before enlisting in the Army, attaining the rank of Corporal during the Korean War stationed in Germany. He returned to work for Keebler Biscuit Co., from where he retired, achieving Salesman of the Year twice in his career.
Loving sports Andy coached youth basketball and little league baseball at Rohrerstown Elementary along with attending his children's many school activities. He was an enthusiastic sports fan of Penn State and Philly teams. An outdoorsman, he loved to fish and hunt with his son, and they were members of Lanco Lodge. He especially enjoyed gardening at the Armstrong gardens with his mentor and neighbor Tom Lewis; going on vacations with his family to North Lake, Lake Silkworth and Lake Carey; spending time with friends dancing at the American Legion; and volunteering at the Hospice Labor Day Auction.
Andy is survived by his children, Jody Snader, Lori Chappory, Bryan Chappory, and Wendy Chappory. Also surviving are five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andy's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com