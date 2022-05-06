Andrea (Wallick) Reiner 75, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Andrea will be missed by all who knew her.
Andrea was born in Shamokin, PA to the late Andrew and Mary (Petrik-Hleva) Wallick. Andrea grew up surrounded by a tight knit Ukrainian family and loved spending time with her Baba, Aunts and Uncles and many cousins. It was in Shamokin where Andrea met her husband, William Reiner, and the two began their married life together in Lancaster County, PA.
The Lancaster area proved to be a great inspiration to Andrea where her interest in textiles turned into a wonderful hobby. Her talents for quilting, sewing, knitting and crochet were used to delight, bring smiles, offer encouragement, comfort, and love. If you know Andrea, then you might have been a recipient of one of her amazing gifts. Maybe in the form of a paper snowflake, a knitted/crocheted throw or baby blanket, a quilt or a mug-rug. Textiles were a means for Andrea to give a little bit of herself, to bring out a smile, to develop a bond or grow a friendship.
Andrea had a special gift to make those around her feel welcomed and loved. She has always been the secret element of a good time when getting together. Her humor, infectious laugh, and readiness to be helpful will be dearly missed.
Overall, Andrea's greatest treasure was her family. Her children and grandchildren filled her heart with joy. Andrea always said "yes" when it came to her grandchildren and their time together was filled with adventures both big and small. Participating in Handel's Messiah concert, trips to the library, amusement parks, baking pierogies, sewing projects and more. Andrea saw her grandchildren as her life's greatest work, and she ensured that each one expressly knew that they were her favorite.
Andrea leaves behind her beloved husband of 53 years, William Reiner, a son William Reiner, a daughter-in-law Candace (Jones), a daughter Claudia Landis and son-in-law Michael, 3 granddaughters; Cecilia, Eleanor and Abigail and a sister Sonia (Wallick) Quinn. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM with a service following at 11:00 AM on Monday May 9, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Linville Hill Christian School to the Michael P. Landis Scholarship Fund at 295 South Kinzer Road, Paradise, PA 17562. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com