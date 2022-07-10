Andrea Rene Harris, 53, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on June 30, 2022. Andrea was born in Lancaster to the late Dorothy (Dottie) Harris and the late William B. Harris.
Friends and family were the most important things in Andrea's life, and she cherished those relationships. Andrea, the youngest of five children, is survived by her four brothers Bradford, of Lancaster, Roderick (Caroline) of Pequea, Gregory, of Littleton, CO and Kevin (Lori), of Marietta, and their families. She is also survived by her husband of almost 25 years, Garret Byrne of Lancaster.
Andrea was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and The Pennsylvania State University where she earned a Bachelor of Architecture. She was a talented designer and had an accomplished and rewarding career in her chosen field that provided opportunities to work on diverse and high-profile projects of many kinds. She was particularly proud of her contributions to the Ronald Reagan Building, the Pittsburgh Federal Courthouse expansion, and the renovation of the Georgetown Incinerator.
Andrea enjoyed traveling, experiencing different cultures and indulging her adventurous side.
Andrea was a lover of creatures, great and small, wild and tame. A donation to the SPCA would be a tribute to her memory. www.pspca.org/support-us/donate
Andrea's family will receive friends on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 AM, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110, Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private.
