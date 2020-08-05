Andrea Leah Weidman, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2020.
Born June 13, 1982, Andrea lived a huge and courageous life. She was a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University and recently, The University of Pennsylvania. She served our country in the Air Force for 6 years. She was a registered nurse, patient advocate, and volunteer caregiver. Andrea's soul cast a bright light across everyone she touched - with her amazing sense of humor, infectious laugh, and generous creativity. She often expressed this creativity through her love of baking, crafting, and sewing -- with artful quilts and baked goods offered frequently and lovingly to her family, friends, and patients.
Andrea is survived by her husband Tim of Lancaster; her parents, Richard and Karen Wiest; her siblings, Kelley Hadlow (husband, Charles), Danielle Artus (husband, Jason), and Derrick Wiest, as well as seven adoring nieces and nephews and many loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the non-profit, The Clinic of Phoenixville, PA (www.theclinicpa.org/donateold) - to which Andrea dedicated countless hours of her time and love.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, the service will be held privately.
