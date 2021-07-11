Andrea L. Williams, 69, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was the wife of the late Terry W. Williams. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Richard B. and Kathryn E. Reisinger Frey. She was a manager for Electron Energy Corp. for more than 30 years before her retirement. She also worked at Windy Lindy Pretzel Shop in Columbia.
She lived with her roommate and is survived by her children: Todd, Mick and Spring. Eight grandchildren. One sister.
Private Services will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
