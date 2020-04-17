Andrea H. Hershey, 58, of Mount Joy, PA, departed her earthly body and entered the presence of her Lord at home on Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and children. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Nelson and Nancy Thomas Hess of Landisville. She was the wife of Scott E. Hershey for 33 years on June 21.
Andi was a member of Proclamation Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy where she taught a women's Bible study, helped with the children's Sunday school education and was a helper in the kitchen. She was a former member of Marietta Community Bible Church for many years. Andi opened up her home as a hostess for many church activities.
Andi earned a bachelor's degree in music education from Millersville University with a concentration in cello. She then taught stringed instruments at Central Dauphin School District for seven years. She was a member of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra and performed with a string quartet. Andi also played in shows at the Fulton and Harrisburg theaters.
Andrea poured herself into the lives of her children by educating each of them at home from kindergarten through high school graduation.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by three children: Peter S. Hershey of Washington, DC, Sarah E. Hershey of Boston, and Luke W. Hershey, at home; a sister, Amy, wife of Dean Hoover, of Ephrata; and her mother-in-law, Patricia A. Hershey of Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Charles E. Hershey.
A memorial service at Proclamation Presbyterian Church will be announced in the future. Private interment will be in Cross Roads Cemetery in Mount Joy. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Proclamation Presbyterian Church, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To share condolences with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
