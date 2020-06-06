Andre' Jean Stone, 77, of New Holland, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. Born in Honey Brook Twp., Chester County, she was the daughter of the late Clair S. Byerly and Dorothy A. (Souders) Walstead.
Jean worked tirelessly on the farm she loved in Bradford County, PA and at her home in Polk City, FL. She was the bookkeeper for Susquehanna Valley Farms. She will be remembered for her love of animals, her tough exterior and giving spirit. She is surely singing and dancing with the angels.
She is survived by two children: Kathy married to Jeff Upton, New Holland and Michael married to Bonita Stone, New Holland and three grandchildren, Lea Eberly married to Ben Eberly, Nicholas and Michaela Stone and a great-granddaughter, Laine Eberly, her significant other Nelson A. Welles, II, and five siblings: Janet Byerly, Doris Wiles, Betty Clouser, Lottie Miller and Nelson Walstead.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »