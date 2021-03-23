Anchan Peavy, 72, of Lancaster, PA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday March 17, 2021. Born in Bangkok, Thailand she was preceded in death by her parents, Major Khun Chitpajjanuek and Pinpeth Moolrast.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Peavy. A daughter, Melody Ribecca, her husband Michael Ribecca, three grandsons; Willow Ribecca, Ari Ribecca and Indy Ribecca. Two sisters; Ploenpit Meemeskul and Kannida Chitpajjanuek of Bangkok Thailand. Many friends here and overseas.
She was a member of Calvary church. Her favorite bible verse was Ruth 1:16. She enjoyed traveling, mission trips to Thailand and Kentucky, gardening, and spending time with family.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Send condolences to the family at P.O. Box 11001 Lancaster, PA 17605.
