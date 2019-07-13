Anastasio Armando Hernandez

Anastasio "Mando" Armando Hernandez, 86, a retired printer, of Lancaster, formerly of Bronx, NY, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Eusania Oliveras for fifty-eight years.
Born May 2, 1933, in Tampa, FL, he was the son of the late Emilio Hernandez and Bernada Soto and attended Lancaster First Assembly of God. Mando was an avid Yankees fan.
Also surviving are three children; Luz E., married to Alberto L. Santos, of Lancaster, Adelaide Hernandez, of Boston, MA and Amador Matias, married to Jaymielee, of Bronx, NY. He was also preceded in death by several siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Monday morning, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Viewings Sunday 6:00-7:30p.m. & Monday 9:00-10:00 a.m.) Entombment will be held in the Garden of Faith Mausoleum in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266