Ana Lydia Harnish

Ana Lydia (Medina) Harnish, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021 and finally got her wish to meet Jesus face to face. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on September 7, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Felipe Medina Vargas and Lydia Ortiz. She was the wife of Jerry L. Harnish, Jr. for 28 years.
Ana loved reading her bible and her favorite scripture was the 23rd Psalm. She enjoyed hosting and cooking for large family gatherings and always making sure her two daughters were well. She loved taking long walks in the Lancaster County Central Park, especially with her favorite walking partner and sister-in-law, Kelly Jo Seiler. Ana worked 20 years for the Lancaster General Hospital as a hostess, serving food to the patients.
She is survived by her daughter Janet Pearson (Michael), along with her four grandchildren Kalif, Kamryn, Silas, and Jake. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Yolanda Rosas. She was also predeceased and survived by numerous brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces.
Her husband would like to extend his thanks and gratefulness for Ana's care to the staffs of the Moravian Center Adult Day and Hamilton Arms Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be offered to Moravian Center Adult Day, 227 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
A time for family and friends to pay their respects will be held from 9-11 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, July 1, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, with interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery to follow. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com