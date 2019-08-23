Ana E. Torres, 80, a homemaker, of Lancaster, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Manuel D. Torres, who died in 1993.
Born August 20, 1938, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, She was the daughter of the late Anastacio Martinez Toro and Paula Rivera Santaella and was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are her children; Carmen D. Torres, Ramon Serrano, Ana E. Montanez, James Montanez, Virginia, Hector Torres; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and siblings; Carmin Martinez, Samuel Martinez, Ramonita Martinez, Luis Martinez.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Leonardo Torres, a granddaughter and siblings; Jose Manuel Martinez, Luz Maria Martinez and Zoraida Martinez.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Christian Prayer Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Friday afternoon (TODAY), August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (Viewing 1:00-2:00 p.m.) Final Commendation and Farewell will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.
