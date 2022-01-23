Ana Celia Silva Ayala, 87, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Born in San Herman, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Agustin Lugo and Maria Silva Ayala.
The strong backbone of her family and fiercely independent, Ana raised her nine children practically on her own. She devoted her time and attention to her home and family, and in doing so became a great cook. She had a very giving nature and was always there to help everyone who needed anything. She traveled to Puerto Rico many times over the years to care for her mother. She enjoyed gardening and painting and spending time with her family.
A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Ana was proud that her family represented 5 generations 21 times. She is survived by her children: Angel Santana (Ana), Maria Gonzalez, Norberto Ortiz (Gladys), Alberto Ortiz (Lynn Burgos), and Roberto Ortiz (Tirzha), all of Lancaster, Jesus Santana (Marielena Quinones) of Harrisonburg, VA, and Marilyn “Lilly” Martinez (Roberto) of Landisville. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters Trinity Lugo and Esther Lugo. She was preceded in death by her sons, Jose Ramirez and Gabriel Santana, and siblings Emma, Roberto, Carlos and Luis Lugo, and John, Freddie, Ephgenia, Socoro, Adon and Antonio Silva.
A viewing will be held from 6 – 8 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, and again from 10 – 11 AM on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the funeral home. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM Saturday. All guests are requested to wear masks. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
