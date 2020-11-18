Ana Lydia Rivera Savitski Bhagavan, 91, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020. A proud native of Utuado, Puerto Rico, Ana was a loving and powerful force in the lives of many in her large family. Ana Lydia was one of eleven siblings. She was a beloved sister, an aunt, a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. (Una hermana, una tia, una madre, una abuela, and una bisabuela.)
Ana is survived by two daughters – Lilia Savitski Nice (spouse David Nice) and Ana I. Savitski (spouse Jake Ramos), all of Lancaster. Also, she is survived by four grandchildren: Stephen L. Bomberger (spouse Erica Bomberger), Alexander L. Nice, Joshua D. Nice, Asia L. Pecora (spouse Joe Pecora), all in Lancaster, as well as five great-grandchildren: Zachary and Audriana Bomberger, Ana, Lucia, and Gisela Pecora. They were her flowers.
Ana Lydia Rivera was born on October 24, 1929. Raised in Puerto Rico, young Ana was visiting an uncle in Connecticut in the early 1950s, when she met Leonard Savitski, a young WWII vet from Pennsylvania who was studying at the University of Connecticut. Ana and Lenny married in 1953. They settled in Lancaster with their two daughters, Lilia and Ana (Chickie) in 1960. Lenny died in 1970.
They led an active volunteer life throughout the sixties, working with Father Kane of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a then young priest Father Fregapani from Harrisburg Diocese, to begin the first Spanish masses. These rotated through the different Catholic parishes. They helped start a social support group known as the Spanish Speaking Council. The Hispanic, primarily Puerto Rican community was growing quickly as they were being recruited for jobs in agriculture, tobacco and manufacturing industries. This group of Spanish speaking professionals from countries around the world, provided English classes, sewing and cooking classes, transportation services, counselling and rummage sales from a donated home in the 100 block of South Duke Street. A group of translators volunteered for St. Joseph Hospital's Clinic.
A widow, Ana married a second time in 1971. She and Dr. Hemmige N. Bhagavan, were together for 42 years. Dr. Bhagavan, a scientist and clinical researcher, passed away on October 14, 2013 in Lancaster. During the 1980's and 90's, she was an active volunteer for the Democratic party as a door-to-door voter registration volunteer and election day worker providing transportation and translation services. She believed in political activism and justice and pushed her family to be aware, vocal and active as well.
During her long life, she lived in PR, CT, NJ, KS, OH, NY, and Pennsylvania. She loved to travel and managed to see many places in the world, including India, Spain, Italy, Mexico and the "Holy Lands." And, of course, Ana visited her family in Puerto Rico as often as she could throughout her lifetime, wintering there after her grandchildren were grown.
Ana was a great cook, a gardener and loved her dogs, all named Shameen. She was a family caregiver, often spending months helping to care for the sick and dying of her large family. Throughout her life, she and her husbands provided shelter for family members in transition who needed a place to rest and helped them find their balance so that they could move forward.
Ana loved politics, baseball, QVC and the Home Shopping Network (both on speed dial.) Her home, wherever she was, was filled with music, dancing, great food and a warm bed. She loved to laugh. Her laughter, that look that would straighten your back and all the things she loved, live in all of her family for whom she so generously lived.
A Mass was held on Saturday, November 14, at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Lancaster. Instead of flowers, friends can feel free to make a donation in Ana's name to San Juan Bautista Parish at 425 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »