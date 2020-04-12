Amy Z. Weaver, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha (Maurer) Zercher.
Amy worked for Elixir in Leola, the Plaza Restaurant at King and Prince, and Penn Dairies when it was on North Queen Street. She was also "Mother Superior" at Zangari's 220 Lounge.
She enjoyed playing Scrabble and cards and working through puzzle books to keep her mind sharp. On her eightieth birthday, she received her first Kindle: it was love at first sight! She enjoyed many years of playing word games especially her favorite, Words with Friends, with family and staff.
While succeeding at keeping her mind sharp, Amy babied her plants, traveled every opportunity she was offered, loved her family time and enjoyed eating. Through the years, she had been known to ‘out-eat' her sons-in-law on occasion. She was nicknamed ‘Grammychips' thanks to her many gifts of UTZ chips from Central Market.
Amy is survived by four daughters: Paula Yoder (Roy, Sr.), Lancaster; Bea Armstrong (Richard), Lancaster; Dawn Donough (Jeffrey), Lititz & Arizona; and Holly Keller (Robert), Mount Joy; 3 generations of grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Miriam Coble, Lancaster, Arthur "Bud" Zercher, Jr. (Diane), Calif.; Patricia Fickes, Lititz; and Richard Zercher (Susan), Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother George Zercher and sister Ruth Fierstein.
This is such a difficult time to lose someone: grieving and social distancing just do not work together. We lost our mom due to Covid 19. She was a strong woman. As a single parent of four daughters, she taught us perseverance and ‘together, we can.' She made it through the living-in-a-nursing home adjustment, a leg amputation and pneumonia a time or two, but not Covid 19! We are so thankful for the 5 years she resided at Mennonite Home and the staff on Eshelman Run. We planned daily visits for her, and she planned weekly activities for us: from Kindle duty to playing Scrabble, 500 Rummy or 2-handed pinochle. Pinochle was always her favorite when it was sister time. Please keep the families, the caregivers, and all patients with Covid 19 in your prayers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Amy's memory may be sent to Mennonite Home, Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Due to Covid 19, Amy's service and burial in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery will be private. We will celebrate Amy's life and legacy with family and friends when we may gather again. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
A living tribute »