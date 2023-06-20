Amy W. Herr, 99, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Lincoln Christian Home.
Amy was born in Martindale and was the daughter of the late Rudolph H. & Susanna H. (Wenger) Herr.
Amy and her sister, Louise lived in the Martindale area all their lives until they moved to the Lincoln Christian Home 12 years ago. Amy worked for Spring Glen Fresh Foods for 42 years. She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides her older sister, Louise W. Herr are 7 nieces and nephews, Edwin Herr of Gorin, MO; John (Carolyn) Herr of New Holland; Eli (Mabel) Herr of Ephrata; Alma Oberholtzer of Owen, WI; Amy Louise (Jerry) Martin of Guys Mills; Melvin (Gloria) Herr of Richland and June (Rodney) Sensenig of Liberty; as well as 39 great nieces & nephews; 111 great great nieces & nephews; 12 step great nieces & nephews; 79 step great great nieces & nephews; 10 step great great great nieces & nephews.
Besides her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her brother Eli & his wife Fannie (Weaver) Herr; 1 niece-in-law; 1 nephew-in-law; 1 great niece; 1 great great niece; 1 great great nephew; 1 step great niece-in-law and 5 step great great nieces & nephews.
The family wishes to thank the Lincoln Christian Home for all their love and care of Amy these past 12 years.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 26, at 9:30 A.M. at Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple St., Ephrata, PA with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. A Viewing and Graveside Service will be held following the service at approximately 11:00 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Cemetery, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. A Viewing will be held at Lincoln Christian Home on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
