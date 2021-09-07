Amy Sheirich, 92, of Columbia, passed away on September 4, 2021 at Landis Homes where she had resided since August of this year. She was the wife of the late Lester C. Sheirich, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1986. Born in West Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Maggie Arnold Graham.
Amy was employed by the Keystone Cap Corporation, Columbia where she worked for over 50 years retiring as an inspector in 2019. She enjoyed housekeeping, walking and most of all adored her great-grandsons and loved spending time with them.
She is survived by her son, Lester C. "Pete" Jr. husband of Kathy Sheirich; granddaughter, Chastity wife of Jason Pine; great-grandsons, Granite, Logan, Jaxon, Holden and her brother, Earl Graham. A number of siblings preceded her in death.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Mountville Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Amy's memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 415, Lancaster, PA 17604 would be deeply appreciated.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
