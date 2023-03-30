Services of Remembrance for Amy S. Sandoe will be at the Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.
To view the service via livestream, please visit: www.facebook.com/BrickervilleUnitedLutheranChurch
