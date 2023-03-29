Amy S. Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, died on Friday, March 24, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of John R. Futer of Ephrata, and Deborah L. Strauss Futer Young of Lititz. Amy was the loving wife of Keith L. Sandoe and they would have observed their 27th wedding anniversary in May of this year. Amy worked as the Director of Human Resources for the R.M. Palmer Chocolate Company, West Reading; previously, she was also the Director of Human Resources Department at Dairy Farmers of America, Reading; and Binkley and Ober Incorporated, East Petersburg. Amy was a member of the Brickerville United Lutheran Church, Lititz, and volunteered at area food banks over the years. Through her employment with the Palmer Company in West Reading, Amy volunteered with community corporate events like the annual Children's Easter Egg Hunt, and many other events supporting families in the West Reading area. Her interests included: camping, boating on the Chesapeake Bay, riding motorcycles, and participating with her husband in charitable motorcycle events. Family was everything to Amy. She cherished all the time she could spend with family, which created memories that truly lasted in her heart. We will miss her light, her laughter, and her hugs.
Surviving in addition to her parents, John and Deborah, and her husband, Keith, is a son, Zachary M. husband of Rebecca Sandoe of Destin, FL, a daughter, Kourtney L. wife of Matthew Schatzmann of Lancaster, two granddaughters: Sloane E. Sandoe, Jovi K. Schatzmann, a brother, Michael R. husband of Hannah Futer of Lititz, two nieces: Grace and Vivian Futer, and a nephew, Wyatt Futer. Amy will be lovingly missed by her two Cairn Terriers: Finn and Odie.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Amy's Service of Remembrance at the Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Amy's memory to: Veterans Outreach Program-Tiny Houses www.veteransoutreachofpa.org/donations or Veteran Outreach of PA Donations, P.O. Box 6127, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com