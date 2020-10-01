Amy Orr Lear, 81 of Lewes, DE, passed away at home on September 27, 2020 from complications due to Alzheimer's. Amy lived and worked in Lancaster, PA for many years before retiring to Lewes, DE.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Amy Orr; and her son, Rob Lear. She is survived by her partner, Diane Dombach (Lewes, DE); her daughters: Amy Piergiovanni (Joseph) of Havertown, PA, Margi Lear-Greensburg (Jeff) of Chicago, IL, and Mary Lear of Seattle, WA; her grandchildren: Joseph, Catherine, and Skyla; her brothers: William Orr of NJ and John Orr of NY; her sister, Perry Drevo of OR; her nephews: Sam and Rich; her nieces: Emily and Sarah; her several cousins; and her partner's family: Ed and Peggy, Pamela, Brett and Samantha, Matt and Dawn, Brian and Mandy, Brandon, Morgan and Cole Dombach.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes, DE. Please visit Amy's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at: www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
A living tribute »