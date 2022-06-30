Amy Nicole Kenavan, 38, of Lancaster, passed away at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy with her loving family by her side on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the loving daughter of Francis J. "Frank" Kenavan, Jr. and Kathleen M. "Kathy" (Gromoll) Kenavan.
Amy attended the Schreiber Center (Formerly Easter Sales) and participated in the Ephrata Area Rehabilitation Service (EARS). She was a graduate of Warwick School District and the I.U. 13 Autism Program. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and was a member of the Lititz VFW Auxiliary. She loved all genres of music. She enjoyed being around people and was known for her endless smile. She loved going on Girls Trips with her mom to Ocean City, MD and going out to eat with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Amy is survived by her brother, Stephan F. Kenavan (companion, Tara Dunlevy) of Lititz; her maternal aunt Cindy (Gromoll) Swisher of Manheim; her paternal aunts Carol F. Favor of Matawan, NJ, Susan F. Shenk (Philip) of Ephrata, and Mary F. Munro (Robert), Lewes, DE; and her paternal uncles Robert F. Kenavan of Duncannon and James E. Kenavan of Newport. She also had many cousins that she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Frank J. Kenavan, Sr. and Mary Virginia (McKeon) Kenavan; and her maternal grandparents Herman R. Gromoll and Mary Iona (Metzger) Gromoll; as well as a maternal aunt Phyllis A. Wiker.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at her house (Keystone Residence), Hospice staff, and Dr. Tracy DeGreen and staff at The Lancaster Cancer Center for the wonderful care she received while with them. Amy loved her staff and housemates.
A Viewing will take place at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the church one-hour prior at 10:00 AM. Committal will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family requests that no flowers be sent, and instead that donations be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Lancaster Cancer Center at www.lancastercancercenter.com or 703 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To leave online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »