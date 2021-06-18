Amy Marie Pongonis Frey, 41, of Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was the mother of Nicholas Frey and Luis Rosado, and the wife of Mark Allen Frey.
Amy loved participating in arts, crafts, and baking.
She is also survived by her parents, Daniel and Vera Pongonis of East Earl, and sisters, Melissa Gould of Lancaster and Sharrie Moore of North Carolina.
Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg.
