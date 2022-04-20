Amy Mae Fox, 95, of Columbia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 18, 2022. She was born in Columbia to the late Richard and Dora Brommer and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Amy attended the former Sterline School in Klinesville and graduated from Columbia High School with the Class of 1944. She worked at the Marietta Transportation Corps Depot during WWII and a few other places before becoming a stay-at-home mother. Once her son was old enough, Amy began a thirty-four year career with Donegal Mutual Insurance Co. She retired as a supervisor. Amy loved to travel and visit historical places like the Shenandoah National Forest and Florida. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. Amy was a lifelong and active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she was their oldest member.
Amy leaves behind her son, Donald Fox, Jr. of Columbia; a brother, George Brommer of Columbia; three sisters-in-law, Catherine "Kit" Brommer of Columbia, Lucy Fox of Mountville, Janetta Wolf of Columbia; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Fox, Sr. in 1997 and six siblings.
Visitation for Amy will be held from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 555 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville