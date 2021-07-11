Amy L. Williamson

Amy L. (McDonald) Williamson, 86, passed away at Hospice and Community Care on Monday, July 5, 2021. She was born in Williamsport, PA to the late Davona I. (Bausinger) and Harry McDonald. She was the loving wife to the late Gordon C. Williamson.
Amy enjoyed spending time at the shore and her family's cabin. She was a talented baker and fabulous cook. She enjoyed Broadway musicals and traveling to New York and seeing shows. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Amy is survived by her children: Judy Ruppert wife of Rodney of Lancaster, Jeff Williamson of Lancaster, Merrianne Ruhl wife of Scott of Lancaster, Nancy Hagy of Conestoga and Scott Williamson of East Petersburg; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren as well as her fur baby Tia. Amy was preceded in death by her daughter, Niki Hilt and her 4 sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
