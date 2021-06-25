It is with broken hearts that we announce the tragic passing of Amy Kyle Hallowell, devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Surrounded by loved ones, Kyle (37) of Downingtown PA, was taken from us too soon on May 10th, 2021.
Kyle is survived by her two beautiful sons, Finn (14) and Indiana Pook (11), her father and stepmother, Todd and Lisa Hallowell, brother Henry, her mother and stepfather, Kim and Steve Cherry, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who adored her.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in 2001, Kyle went on to study Studio Art and Psychology at Reed College and became a professional graphic designer.
Kyle was a proud mom to her boys, filling their weekends with hiking, gardening, and endless arts and crafts projects. She was a fierce animal lover, great cook, and ardent fitness enthusiast.
Kyle loved Southern California (where she was born) and the Great Lakes of Ontario, Canada where she summered throughout her life.
The memory of her infectious laugh, colorful tattoos, bright eyes and beaming smile lives on in all who knew her.
Remembrances in Kyle's honor can be made to: Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, www.donors1.org
A living tribute »