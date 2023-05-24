Amy Evans Hunt passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on May 15, 2023, after a courageous 4-year battle with various medical issues. Amy was born in Danville, PA to parents Joseph Culver Evans and Marjorie Darnell Evans Tallichet. She came into the world just a few minutes before her identical twin sister, Margo. A few years later, after briefly living in Washington DC, her father's work took the family to London, and while there Amy attended the Norland Place School in Kensington.
When her father was reassigned back to Washington DC, Amy attended TC Williams High School in Alexandria, VA. and later Virginia Commonwealth University and George Mason University pursuing a degree in psychology. She enjoyed a career in business accounting and contract administration for several defense contracting firms in the Washington DC region. She was an active volunteer for many community and social service organizations throughout her lifetime.
Amy married the love of her life James (Jim) Hunt, in 1978, a loving partnership that lasted 44 years. They shared many adventures during their marriage, living in Arlington, VA, Raleigh, NC, Cascais, Portugal, Long Beach, CA, Annapolis, MD and finally settling in Lancaster, PA in 2015.
During the early years of marriage Amy and Jim were very active in various sport and social activities, especially with the friends that were developed during their association with the George Washington Rugby Football Club (GWRFC). They enjoyed entertaining, especially bringing together people of various backgrounds and interests. As a naturally outgoing person with a kind and gentle manner, Amy was well known for her social skills and someone who had a gift for always making others feel welcome. While living in Portugal she was co-chair of the Hospitality Committee at the American Woman's Club of Lisbon, where she developed many lifelong friends. Throughout her 72 years, Amy was recognized for her insight, generosity, sense of style, humor, and remarkable zest for life.
Amy and Jim loved to travel. During childhood summers while living in London, her family would vacation on a beautiful narrow coastal strip along the Italian Riviera, where her deep love and appreciation for this country and its' enduring beauty began. Amy and Jim traveled together returning to her beloved Italy several times. They also took annual vacations along the coast of Maine and spent time in upstate NY at Jim's family home.
Amy had a great love of flowers. At home she focused on cultivating flowerpots in her back yard and every year spent countless happy hours maintaining her flowers. A highlight each year was her attending the annual Philadelphia Flower Show with her sister, Margo, and other dear friends.
Amy was pre-deceased by her parents and a beloved aunt, Mary Louise Givens. Surviving are her husband, Jim, her sister, Margo R. Evans, niece Christine Stradtner Burke (Tommy), grandniece Kaylie Burke, stepmother Rieko S. Evans and several other nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.
In keeping with Amy's wishes, in lieu of a service, there will be a Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, 15 July 2023 at her home. In the meantime, friends, family, and well-wishers are encouraged to toast a woman whose life was well lived. Memorials may be made in Amy's memory to the ASCPA or to a charity of ones' choosing. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
