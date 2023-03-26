Amy Elizabeth Doyle, 33, of Quarryville, PA, received her angel wings on Monday, March 13, 2023, with her loving family beside her. She fought a long, hard, and courageous battle, but her faith never faltered. She used that faith to persevere throughout the years.
She is survived at home by her parents, Mark S. and Laureen G. (Gundy) Doyle, a dedicated and loving brother, Andrew K. Doyle, her loyal service dog, Abby (aka Boo Boo), and her fianc, John Hostetter.
Amy graduated from Solanco High School, HACC, and Eastern University, where she earned a degree in Humanities. She loved helping other people. Amy loved to read, paint, cook, and garden. She loved spending time with her family at the beach, traveling, or just at home for family game nights. She recently won the super bowl in the family's Fantasy Football league.
The Doyle family would like to express their gratitude and love for all the care she received from: Dr. Allene Gagliano, CRNP Jennifer Irons, Dr. Joseph Drabick, Dr. Kimberly Harbaugh, as well as everyone inside the PSCI! They also wish to acknowledge the loving staff in the infusion center, the radiology department, and the HEM/ONC floor. So many wonderful people helped keep her spirits up and her smile bright! (Nick E.) Gratitude also to Mrs. Denise Williams, Dr. Andrea Gross, and the staff at the NIH, Bethesda, MD. Their support was so tremendous.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Amy's memory to the Childrens' Tumor Foundation online at ctf.org.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: