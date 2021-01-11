Amos Z. Nolt, of Peach Bottom, died peacefully at age 84 on January 8th, 2021 at the Hospice Care center in Mount Joy. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth M. Nolt for 64 years. A lifelong farmer, Amos moved with Elizabeth to Peach Bottom in 1960, where they raised their four children. He loved spending time with his family, whether that be working with them on the farm, playing games, or gathering around the dinner table. A man of deep faith, he was a faithful member at Fairmount Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). He was the son of the late Amos and Ada Nolt. Amos was preceded in death by his infant son, Clyde M. Nolt; his granddaughter, Jolaine Nolt; and his siblings, Mabel Z. Nolt, Elmer Z. Nolt, and Martin Z. Nolt.
Amos is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and his four children: Clair married to Mary, Drumore; Gerald married to Lorene, Peach Bottom; Elaine, married to Galen Good, Lebanon; and Lisa, married to Ardell Yoder, Partridge, KS. He is also survived by his siblings: Vera married to Jeremiah Sensenig, Quarryville; Pauline married to H. Landis Weaver, Kirkwood; Aaron Nolt married to Loretta, Ephrata; his sister-in-law, Minerva Nolt, Talmadge; and his 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all the medical personnel and the staff of Hospice & Community Care for their kind care of Amos through his cancer journey. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Wakefield Ambulance Association, 2272 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, PA 17563, of which Amos was a founding member and volunteer for over 20 years.
The funeral services will be held at Fairmount Mennonite Church, 520 N. Little Britain Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566 on Thursday, January 14th, at 9:30 AM with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman, Landis Weaver, Jr., Clair Hurst, and Delmar Nolt officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. The viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday, January 13th, at 2-4pm and 6-8pm.