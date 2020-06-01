Amos Z. Martin, 89, of 146 Ranks Church Rd., New Holland died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital following a brief illness. His wife, Esther M. (Newswanger) Martin, survives.
Born in East Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Ivan S. and Magdalena Z. (Zimmerman) Martin.
He was a retired farmer and a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 11 children: Harold F. married to Etta (Gehman) Martin, Morgantown, Lois married to Titus Garman, Martinsburg, Floyd married to Susan (Zeiset) Martin, Shippensburg, Jere married to Louella (Zimmerman) Martin, Williamsburg, Ruth married to Amos Zeiset, Narvon, Nelson married to Anna Mae (Horst) Martin, Shippensburg, Maryann married to Mark Martin, Kutztown, Vernon Amos married to Lucille (Zimmerman) Martin,, Martinsburg, Luella married to Steven Martin, Woodbury, Larry married to Erla (Zimmerman) Martin, Williamsburg, Elvin married to Miriam (Eberly) Martin, New Holland, a daughter-in-law Ruth (Leinbach) Martin, Shelby OH, 75 grandchildren, 162 great-grandchildren, a sister Esther Hoover, Ephrata, a brother-in-law Edwin Nolt, Ephrata and a sister-in-law Frances Martin, New Holland.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma Ruth (Fox) Martin in 1995, a son Glenn, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four brothers: Paul, Ivan, Aaron, Harvey Martin, and five sisters: Emma Martin, Ada Martin, Lena Martin, Katie Nolt, Anna Reiff.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Weaverland Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at his late home on Tuesday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »