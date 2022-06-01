Amos Z. Glick, 77, of 70 Quarry Road, Leola, entered into rest on Monday, May 30, 2022 at home. He was the son of the late David and Rachel Zook Glick. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Amos worked as an agricultural engine mechanic.
Amos is survived by his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth B. Miller Glick; two daughters, Linda married to Daniel King, Jr. of Mohnton, Susan Glick, at home; son, John married to Ruth Yoder Glick of Narvon; seven grandchildren; four brothers, Ephraim married to Annie Glick of Kinzers, Eli married to Liz Glick of IN, David married to Katie Glick of Leola, Joe married to Leah Glick of Gordonville; four sisters, Katie Glick of Leola, Leah Zook of Ephrata, Fannie married to Ephraim Beiler of Indiana County, PA, Esther married to Menno Stoltzfus of Aaronsburg, PA.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Elias.
Funeral services: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 9:00 am EST at the Omar Glick residence, 99 Quarry Rd., Leola. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Burial: Upper Millcreek Cemetery, Leola. Furman's Leola
