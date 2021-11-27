Amos Z. Fox, 43, of 155 Stone Quarry Rd., Leola, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the son of Weaver L. Fox and the late Alma Z. Fox.
He was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Amos enjoyed helping people at the Leola Produce Auction and loved meeting people.
Surviving in addition to his father are five brothers: Aaron husband of Barbara (Nolt) Fox, Shippensburg, John husband Anna (Zimmerman) Fox, Rochester, IN, David husband of Annetta (Martin) Fox, Stanley, NY, James husband of Anna (Zimmerman) Fox, Rushville, NY, Elvin husband of Almeda (Martin) Fox, Leola, two sisters: Ruth wife of Eli Zimmerman, Rochester, IN, Naomi wife of Ivan Newswanger, Morgantown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and three sisters: Wilma, Elizabeth, and Susan Z. Fox.
His funeral will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the home of Elvin Fox, 161 Stone Quarry Rd., Leola on Sunday from 1 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
