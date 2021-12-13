Amos Weaver Layman, 99, entered his eternal rest on December 8, 2021. Amos was born March 5, 1922, in Denbigh, Virginia (now Newport News).
Amos is survived by eight children, Naomi Fehr, of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Ellen, of York, PA; David (Eva), of Elizabethtown, PA; Dorcas, of Elizabethtown, PA; Chester, of York, PA; Glenn (Nancy), of Quicksburg, VA; Priscilla Schrock (Steve), of Littlefork, MN and Milton (Karen), of International Falls, MN. He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one brother, Nathan, of Cumberland, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Amos was predeceased by his wife Rebecca (married for 68 years), his parents, three brothers and five sisters, two infant daughters, and a son-in-law.
In 2014 Amos and Rebecca moved to Elizabethtown, PA. He was a member of Marietta Mennonite Church.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 4-6 PM at Good’s Mennonite Church, 4374 Bossler Rd., Bainbridge, and the funeral will take place on December 16 at 11 AM at Good’s Mennonite Church, with a viewing 10-11 AM. Interment will follow the funeral service on Thursday in Goods Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Aid Ministries, Berlin, OH, www.christianaidministries.org
