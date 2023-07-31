Amos W. Zimmerman, 99, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Lincoln Christian Home after a period of declining health.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Henry M. and Susan H. (Weiler) Zimmerman. He was the faithful husband of the late Emma (Hoover) Zimmerman who died in 2016. They had shared 69 years of marriage.
He was a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference. He was a lifelong farmer and had also been employed by Omar Landis Auction Service and Tent Rental and Garden Spot Auto Auction.
Surviving are two sons, Raymond husband of Alma (Zimmerman) Zimmerman of Newmanstown, and Nevin husband of Lisa (Fox) Zimmerman of East Earl; two daughters, Irene wife of Melvin Kurtz of Scipio Center, NY and Thelma Zimmerman of Ephrata; a son-in-law, Delmas Lehman husband of the late Mabel Lehman of Myerstown; 23 grandchildren, 114 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mabel Lehman, brothers, John, Aaron, Eli and Ray, sisters, Martha Nolt, Eva Zimmerman, Nettie Martin and Ada Sadler; by 3 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, at 9:30 A.M. at the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 t0 8:00 P.M. at the Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple St., Ephrata, PA. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
