Amos W. Eberly, 90, formerly of Reinholds, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, after a brief illness, at Fairmount Home.
Born in East Earl, he was a son of the late Harvey B. and Lydia (Weaver) Eberly. His wife, Lucy W. (Martin) Eberly, died Dec. 22, 2009.
Amos worked in construction all his life. He generously built several homes for his family in his spare time.
He was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church. Amos valued practical, hands-on support for his family and enjoyed lifelong travel.
Surviving are 7 children, Ruth Ann (P. Ervin) Zeiset of Mohnton, Elvin E. (Doris J. King) Eberly of Plains, MT, Carl A. (Sylvia Musser) Eberly of Reinholds, Elaine F. (Jerryl) Miller of Reinholds, Debra L. (Gerald) Weinhold of Stevens, John E. (Janette Newswanger) Eberly of Robesonia, and Dawn M. (Aaron) Fisher of Prospect, VA; 36 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and 4 siblings, Mahlon (Ellen) Eberly of Stevens, Anna (Paul) Horning of Ephrata, David (Lorraine) Eberly of Ephrata, and Elva (Raymond) Martin of New Holland.
Preceding him in death are 4 siblings, Levi Eberly, Vera Martin Zimmerman, Ruth Hurst, and Alvin Eberly.
Because of the pandemic a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in the Martindale Mennonite Cemetery. A public drive thru viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 9-10am under the carport at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
