Amos T. Stoltzfus, 80, of 619 Amish Rd., Gap, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at his home. He was the son of the late Sol and Sadie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Rebecca B. Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus. Amos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 5 children, J. David husband of Elizabeth Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Coatesville, Marvin husband of Sarah King Stoltzfus, Gap, Nancy Ann wife of John B. Stoltzfus, Howard, Martha wife of Jake King, Gordonville, Suzanna wife of Andrew Beiler, Gap; 30 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 20 step-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Sarah wife of Aaron Glick, Leroy husband of Naomi Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus, Lydia wife of the late Jonathan Lapp, Sarah wife of the late Leon Ebersol, Sol husband of Nancy Beiler Stoltzfus.
He was preceded in death by: 2 granddaughters, Suzanne and Marian; siblings, Stephen Stoltzfus and Nancy Ebersol; daughter-in-law, Fannie Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be from the Andy Beiler residence, 602 Amish Rd., Gap on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. EST with interment following in Millwood Cemetery. A viewing will be at the Beiler residence from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »