Amos S. Zook, 82, of 839 May Post Office Rd., Strasburg, died peacefully at home, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Honey Brook, he was the son of the late Mose and Malinda Stoltzfus Zook. He was the husband of Mary S. Lapp Zook for 62 years. Amos was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: nine children, Paul Zook, Linda married to John Stoltzfus, Priscilla married to Samuel Stoltzfus all of Strasburg, Amos Zook, Jr. of Paradise, Benuel Zook of Logonton, Melvin married to Ruthy Fisher Zook of Lancaster, Omar married to Priscilla Petersheim Zook of Bird-in-Hand, Barbara married to Raymond Blank of New Holland, Leroy Zook of Lititz; 36 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary King of Witmer and son-in-law, Abram Lantz of Strasburg. He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Sylvia Lantz, three brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be private. Interment: Bunker Hill Cemetery, Strasburg. Furman's-Leola
