Amos S. Stoltzfus, 6 month old infant son of Christ E. and Katie F. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of 582 Oxford Road, Lincoln University, PA passed away at his home on Monday, March 9, 2020. He attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents.
Surviving besides his parents is a brother, Daniel S. Stoltzfus at home, grandparents: Stephen F. and Sylvia Esh Stoltzfus of Oxford, Isaac F. and Malinda Fisher Stoltzfus of Nottingham, and great-grandparents: Christian G. and the late Malinda Esh Esh of Gordonville, Daniel S. and Rebecca Fisher Stoltzfus of Wisconsin, Amos and Rachel Lapp Stoltzfus of Nottingham, and David and Barbara Blank Fisher of Strasburg. He was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen S. Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 582 Oxford Road, on Wednesday, March 11th at 9 a.m. EST. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Interment will be in the Oxford Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
