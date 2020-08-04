Amos S. Martin, 82, of rural Turbotville, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in East Earl, Lancaster County on September 28, 1937, he was the son of the late Pheris and Sarah (Zimmerman) Martin.
Surviving are his wife, Florence L. Martin; children: Stephen, Anna Frances, Louis, Jason, all at home, Mary Ann married to Henry Martin, of East Earl, Edith married to Stanley Martin, of Watsontown, Beatrice married to Lester Martin, of Milton, Kathryn married to Mervin Hoover, of Milton, David married to Luella (Reiff) Martin, of Milton, and Michael married to Louella (Martin) Martin; 38 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Paul (Anna Hoover) Martin, of East Earl, Sarah (Rufus) Hoover, of New Holland, Anna (David) Hoover, of New Holland, Lizzie (Rufus) Nolt, of Fortuna, MO, Aaron (Lizzie Hoover) Martin, of Denver, Harvey (Lena Hoover) Martin, of Denver, and Luke (Elva Hoover) Martin, of Leitchfield, KY.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a granddaughter, Regina, two sisters: Lydia and Mary; and six brothers: John, Ivan, Phares, Christian, Rufus, and Clarence.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, August 5 at the 665 Clemens Rd., Milton, PA 17847 where the funeral service will start Thursday at 12:00 (Noon), then we will proceed to Limestone Mennonite Church, 281 Laidacker Rd., Milton, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM, with Bishop John M. Reiff, officiating.
Burial will follow in Limestone Mennonite Cemetery, rural Milton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
