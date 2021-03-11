Amos S. Lapp, Jr., 80, of 828 Deiter Rd., Strasburg, entered into rest Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of the late Amos S. and Barbara Stoltzfus Lapp. He was the husband of Emma (Esh) Miller Lapp. His first wife, Katie (Lapp) Lapp died in 1989. Amos was a dairy farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: five children, David married to Katie Ann Glick Lapp, Paradise, Benuel married to Mary Beiler Lapp, New Holland, Leon married to Anna Esh Lapp, Paradise, Sarah married to Sam Glick, Strasburg, Daniel Lapp, New Holland; eight stepchildren, Leah married to Elmer Miller, Bird-in-Hand, Daniel married to Sarah Stoltzfus Miller, Lancaster, John married to Rebecca Glick Miller, Oxford, Sam married to Mary Glick Miller, Strasburg, Ephraim, Jr. married to Barbie Beiler Miller, Lancaster, Elam married to Rebecca Kauffman Miller, Willow Street, Reuben married to Sadie Mae Kauffman Miller, Quarryville, Christ married to Arie King Miller, Strasburg; 103 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel married to Lydia Lapp, Lancaster, Ben married to Katie Lapp, Willow Street; seven sisters, Mary married to the late Amos Zook, Strasburg, Sylvia married to Levi King, Ann married to David King, both of Lititz, Barbara married to Melvin Stoltzfus, Manheim, Linda married to Jonathan Esh, Nottingham, Emma married to Elam Fisher, Ronks, Miriam married to Abner Zook, Leola. He was preceded in death by: a step daughter, Elizabeth Miller; three grandchildren; a brother, John; a sister, Sarah Fisher.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »