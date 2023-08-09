Amos S. King, age 89, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023. He was the husband of the late Mary R. King King who passed away on June 15, 2012. He was born in Strasburg, son of the late Henry S. & Sarah Stoltzfus King. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 12 children: Henry K. husband of Rebecca S. Stoltzfus King of Bedford, PA, Isaac K. husband of Emma S. King King of Airville, Rachel K. wife of Samuel B. Herschberger of Nottingham, Levi K. husband of Rachel F. Stoltzfus King of Waveland, IN, Elsie K. wife of David F. Stoltzfus, Sarah K. wife of Daniel S. King both of Quarryville, John K. husband of Malinda B. Esch King of Peach Bottom, Benjamin K. husband of Rachel S. Miller King of Points, WV, Elam K. husband of Rachel L. Fisher King of Kirkwood, Amos S., Jr. husband of Fanny Stoltzfus King of Myerstown, Lydia K & Katie K. King both of Quarryville, 66 grandchildren, 121 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: Levi King of Myerstown, Sarah Miller of Dover, DE. He was preceded in death by 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 7 siblings: Mary Esh, Jacob & David King, Elam husband of Amanda Beiler King Ebersol wife of John Ebersol, Mattie Wengerd, Fannie King and a stillborn brother.
Funeral service will take place from the home of his son John, 1011 Prawls Hollow Road, Peach Bottom, PA, on Wednesday, August 9th at 11 a.m. E.S.T. Interment will take place in the Drumore Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the home of his son from the time of this notice until time of service. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana, PA.
