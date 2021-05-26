Amos R. Esh, age 65 of New Holland, passed away at his home on Monday, May 24, 2021. He was the husband of Sarah King Esh with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage on November 4th. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth Stoltzfus Esh. Amos was a member of Bethel Christian Fellowship in Narvon. He enjoyed working with his sons at the company he founded almost 40 years ago, Keystone Custom Decks. In his free time, he loved fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are 7 children: Michael J. husband of Rebecca Lalhlimzing Esh of New Holland, Marv L. husband of Katelyn Weaver Esh of Gap, Carolyn J. wife of Nathan Lapp of Lancaster, Timothy D. husband of Ranessa Yoder Esh of East Earl, Kevin J., Rosalyn M., and Annalisa M. Esh, all at home, 4 grandchildren: Lincoln, Riley, Carter, and Lewis, and 13 siblings: Michael husband of Mattie Esh, Emma Lapp, both of Strasburg, Naomi wife of Alvin King of Leola, Jonathan husband of Linda Lapp Esh of Nottingham, Sadie wife of Eli Stoltzfoos of Bird in Hand, Daniel husband of Naomi Stoltzfus Esh of Narvon, Anna wife of Ben King of Georgetown, Rueben husband of Anna Mary King Esh of New Holland, Rebecca wife of Daniel Stoltzfus of Parkesburg, John husband of Janet Gingrich Esh of New Holland, Elmer husband of Martha King Esh of Gordonville, Elizabeth wife of Samuel Glick of Northumberland, PA, and Emanuel husband of Mary Ann Stoltzfus Esh of Narvon. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Salome Stoltzfus, Jonas Esh, and Mary Stoltzfus.
A funeral service will take place from Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon, PA, on Thursday, May 27th at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing time at the church on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
