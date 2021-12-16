Amos M. Stoltzfus, 77, of 101 Springhead Rd., Gap, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his home. Born in Salisbury Twp., he was the son of the late John M. and Sylvia Zook Stoltzfus. He was married for 57 years to Arianna B. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. A retired builder, he ran a bakery at a farmer’s market in Flemington, NJ. Amos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 4 daughters, Sylvia Ann married to Benuel Allgyer, Narvon, Katie Mae married to Alvin Beiler, Cochranville, Linda married to Abram Zook, Gordonville, Arianna married to Levi Stoltzfus, Kite, GA; 31 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings, Jonas married to Emma Stoltzfus, John Stoltzfus, both of Narvon, Elam married to Sarah Stoltzfus, Spring Glen, Stevie married to Lydia Stoltzfus, Gap, Paul married to Naomi Stoltzfus, Leola, Mary married to Jonas Beiler, Narvon; sister-in-law, Ruth married to Christ Lapp, Spring Glen. He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin.
Funeral services will be held from the Mervin King residence, 5803 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 9 AM with interment following in Buena Vista Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman’s – Leola
