Amos M. Sauder, 81, of 301 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
Born in East Earl Township, he was the son of the late Martin and Elizabeth (Martin) Sauder. He was the husband of Katie W. (Zimmerman) Sauder.
He was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Amos was a farmer and owner of Sauders Shoe Service.
In addition to his wife, Amos is survived by five sons, Amos, married to Annetta (Hurst) Sauder of New Holland, Kenneth, married to Lena Mae (Zimmerman) Sauder of East Earl, Jason, married to Vera Mae (Sauder) Sauder of Charles City, IA, Lamar, married to Rebecca (Fox) Sauder of Dorchester, WI, Titus, married to Esther (Nolt) Sauder of Ephrata; four daughters, Grace, married to Aaron Shirk of Shippensburg, Lucy, married to Eli Shirk of Ephrata, Eunice, married to Edwin Martin of Ionia, IA, Martha, married to Paul Zimmerman of New Holland; 94 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Adam, married to Lena (Reiff) Sauder of Penn Yan, NY, Mahlon Sauder of East Earl, Eli Sauder of East Earl and a sister-in-law, Alta Sauder of Leola.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild, three brothers, and five sisters.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 9:30 AM at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 313 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
