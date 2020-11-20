Amos M. Martin, 73, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at home.
He was born in Lancaster County to the late Amos and Lydia Ann (Martin) Martin and was the husband of the late Sandra L. Martin who passed away on November 9th.
He was a member of The Worship Center.
Amos worked for D&S Stove.
Amos is survived by three children, Vince, husband of Leigh Martin and their daughter, Madison; Mike Martin and daughter, Sherry, wife of Seth Pobee and their two sons, Ian and Adam. Also surviving are four siblings, Rebecca Martin, Amon Martin, Eli Martin and Alice Hoover.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Amos' memory may be made to Reality Church, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Building 1, Suite 100, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
