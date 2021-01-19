Amos M. Beiler, 79, of 200 Maple Ave., Bird-in-Hand, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at his son's home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Jacob E. and Mary Miller Beiler. He was the husband of the late Verna M. Beiler who died in 2016. The former owner of Bird-in-Hand Farm Supply, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 3 children, David J. married to Rachel King Beiler, Ronks, Mary Anne married to Reuben S. Glick, Marshall, IN, Stephen married to Sarah Yoder Glick, Ronks; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers, Eli married to the late Mary Glick Beiler, Centre Hall, Daniel married to Esther Smucker Beiler, Lancaster, Henry married to Emma Speicher Beiler, Spring Mills, Christ married to Rebecca Smucker Beiler, Ronks, Levi married to Rachel King Beiler, Bird-in-Hand; brother-in-law, Samuel Beiler, Millmont. He was preceded in death by: a brother, Jacob Beiler; 2 sisters-in-law, Mamie and Sarah Beiler.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
