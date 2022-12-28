Amos L. Martin, 94, of East Earl, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was married 72 years to Frances M. Horst Martin. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Amos M. and Magdalena Weaver Martin.
Amos was a retired dairy farmer. He was a member of the Spring Grove Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference, where he had been a minister for 52 years.
Surviving besides his wife are eight sons, Mervin H. husband of Annetta (Shirk) Martin of Mifflinburg, George H. husband of Edna (Weaver) Martin of Lewisburg, Linus H. husband of Irene (Leid) Martin of Mifflinburg, Mark H. husband of Edna (Hoover) Martin of Dundee, NY, Ernest H. husband of Annetta (Hurst) Martin of Penn Yan, NY, Edward H. Martin of Elkton, KY, Raymond H. husband of Mary Kathryn (Martin) Martin of East Earl, Peter H. husband of Dorcas (Reiff) Martin of East Earl; five daughters, Ella Mae Martin of East Earl, Esther M. wife of James Reiff of Greenwod, WI, Frances H. wife of Sam Brubaker of Denver, Magdalena H. wife of Aaron Horst of Stanley, NY, and Anna H. wife of Loren Weaver of East Earl; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca (Ringler) Martin wife of the late Russell H. of Geneva, NY. Also surviving are 72 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Russell; by ten sisters, Katie Leinbach, Lydia Ann Zimmerman, Lizzie Reiff, Esther Horning, Frances Hurst, Magdalena Burkholder, Emma Hoover, Leah Burkholder, Annie Martin and Minnie Weaver, and by 2 brothers, David and Reuben Martin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 31, at 9:30 A.M. at the Spring Grove Mennonite Church, East Earl, PA with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the home of Peter Martin, 814 Terre Hill Road, East Earl, on Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
