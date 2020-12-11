Amos K. Lapp, 69, of 3762 Yost Road, Gordonville, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of John E. Lapp, Jr., Gordonville and the late Malinda S. King Lapp. He was the husband of Lydia A. Lapp Lapp. A retired dairy farmer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He also tended market for the stand, Green Ridge Acres at Harrisburg.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 9 children; David married to Ruthy Lapp Lapp, Daniel married to Anna Mae Stoltzfus Lapp, John married to Martha Rose Flaud Lapp, Amos L., Jr., married to Barbie Esh Lapp, Linda married to Ephraim K. Stoltzfus, all of Gordonville, Melvin married to Martha Jane Beiler, Lapp, Ronks, Wilmer married to Miriam Fisher Lapp, Paradise, Sylvan married to Sarah Ann Fisher Lapp, Honey Brook, Barbie married to Elam Beiler, Latrobe; 42 grandchildren; siblings, Eli (Ida Fisher), Rachel (Samuel Ebersol), Rebecca (Elam Kauffman), all of Gordonville, John (Linda Lantz), Ephrata, Melvin (Barbie Ann Stoltzfus), Bolivia, Sarah (Amos Beiler), Bird-in-Hand; sister-in-law, Lydia Lapp, New Holland. His mother and brother, David preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be private from the late home with interment following in Dry Hill Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola
