Amos K. King, Sr., 79, of 379 Running Pump Road, Shippensburg, PA, passed away the evening of Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home.
He was born on Tuesday, May 11, 1943 in Bart, PA, Lancaster County, a son of the late John E. and Emma B. (Beiler) King. Amos was preceded in death by his first wife, Malinda E. King. He is survived by his second wife, Anna M. (Stoltzfus) King.
Amos was a former employee of Blue Mountain Small Engine Repair in Newburg. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his second wife, Anna, he is survived by five sons and five daughters, Chester and Emma Zook of Lykens, Steve and Sarah Hostetler of Newburg, Amos Jr. and Lavina King of Shippensburg, Isaac and Anna King of Newburg, Reuben and Katie King of Loysville, Omar and Rosanna King of Newburg, Gideon and Susie Kurtz of Newburg, Ephraim King of Newville, John and Malinda King of Honey Brook, and Andy and Fannie Stoltzfus of Newville; five brothers and two sisters, Jacob and Katie King, John and Fannie King, Jonas and Katie King, Danny and Susie King, Ike and Sarah King, Mary Fisher (late Joe), and Jake and Emma King; 63 grandchildren; five step grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his first wife, Malinda, he was preceded in death by two sons, Benuel (living Arie Lynn) King and John King; three brothers, Levi, Christ, and Henry King; and one step grandson, Andrew Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the family residence, 379 Running Pump Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Burial will be in the Blue Mountain Amish Cemetery. A viewing will be held from the time of this notice until the time of the service at the family home.
The family kindly requests the omission of flowers.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg.
