Amos K. Glick, age 88 of 172A Featherbed Lane, Quarryville, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Lizzie B. Fisher Glick. He was the son of the late Abner S. and Hannah King Glick. Amos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 9 children: Susie F., wife of Eli K. Esh, Abner F., husband of Salome Fisher Glick, David F., husband of Emma King Glick, Amos F., husband of Anna Stoltzfus Glick and the late Lavina King Glick, Elizabeth F., wife of John D. Stoltzfus, all of Quarryville, Levi F., husband of Malinda King Glick of Christiana, Sadie F., wife of Ben K. Swarey of Peach Bottom, Hannah F., wife of John K. Kauffman, and Esther F., wife of Levi L. Kauffman, both of Honey Brook, 77 grandchildren, 190 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and 10 siblings: Sarah K., wife of the late Samuel Stoltzfus, Rebecca K., wife of the late Ammon Fisher, Jonas K., husband of Annie Kauffman Glick, all of Christiana, Moses K., husband of Annie Fisher Glick, Joel K., husband of Lizzie King Glick and the late Lizzie Riehl Glick, Joseph K., husband of Mary Smucker Glick, and the late Fannie Kauffman Glick, Levi K., husband of Sarah Lapp Glick, all of Quarryville, Abner K., husband of the late Anna Stoltzfus Glick of N.J., Malinda K., wife of John Stoltzfoos and the late Jonas Miller of Holtwood, and Arie K., wife of the late Benjamin Miller of Paradise. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Benuel Swarey, 5 great grandchildren, his twin sister Annie, late wife of the late Henry S. Stoltzfus, and a brother David, late husband of the late Lydia Esh Glick.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 172A Featherbed Lane, Quarryville, on Monday, August 15th, at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Bart Amish Cemetery.
